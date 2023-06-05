Address shortfalls in EOCO Act to make it more effective - Deputy Attorney General

Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) last week, held a stakeholder meeting with representatives of the Attorney General's Department, Ghana Revenue Authority, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice , the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition and the Financial Intelligence Centre to deliberate on the repealing of Act 804 and drafting a new bill.

Delivering the keynote address on the repeal of EOCO Act 2010 (Act 804), the Deputy Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah Yeboah stated that the time has come for the shortfalls in the EOCO Act 2010 (804) to be addressed in order to make EOCO more effective in its operations.

Addressing the challenges of the EOCO Act 2010(804), he stated that the repeal of the Act will clarify the work of EOCO and grant it the independence it needs to work effectively and to execute its mandate. He further stressed that the new bill will address the shortfalls in the areas of confiscation, asset management, freezing and seizure, other sources of funding, among other loopholes in the Act such that it can strengthen the legal framework for which the Office operates.

The Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Daquah was elated beyond herself for the meeting and thanked all key partners represented at the meeting. She also bemoaned the fact that the lack of conditions of service for EOCO is greatly affecting the retention of officers in EOCO.

The Director of Administration of EOCO, Edward Cudjoe took stakeholders through the current EOCO Act while highlighting some shortfalls and the need to urgently work on them. Notable among them were whether EOCO is a security agency or not, sources of funding for EOCO operational activities, freezing, seizure, assets recovery and management.

After his presentation, the bill was opened for criticism, suggestions, deliberations, and contributions. Various views, suggestions and criticisms were churned with the view to help make the bill a robust law.

Present at the meeting were, the Board Chairman of EOCO, Mr. Stephen Raymond Dapaah-Addo, the Head of Legislative Drafting at AG's, Mrs. Mavis Amoa, Deputy Executive Directors of EOCO, Nana Antwi and Mrs. Aba J. Opoku and some officers of EOCO.

