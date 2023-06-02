ModernGhana logo
I shared friendly relationship with her – Akufo-Addo recalls past memories with late Ama Atta Aidoo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a glowing tribute to the late renowned Ghanaian author and feminist, Ama Ata Aidoo, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81.

Reacting to the news, President Akufo-Addo recalled the friendly relationship he enjoyed with Aidoo, who also served as Minister of Education in the 1980s.

"I heard of the news of the death of Ama Ata Aidoo with sadness and sorrow. I extend deepest sympathies and condolences to her children and family on their great loss,” the President wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, June 2.

“She was my contemporary at the University of Ghana, someone with whom I enjoyed friendly and productive relations. Ama Ata Aidoo was a big Ghanaian and one of the outstanding writers of her generation.

“Through her work, she made a tremendous contribution to the development of our country and continent, and expressed so many of our feelings about our fate as Ghanaians and, indeed, as Africans,” he added.

According to the President, “Ghanaians will miss her; the continent and the world will miss her. She had a reach that was beyond Ghana. May her soul rest in perfect peace until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!"

