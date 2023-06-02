Achimota rasta student Tyrone Marguy participates in National Science and Maths Quiz Trial

Tyrone Marghuy has been added to Achimota Senior High School's team for the National Science and Math Quiz trial session.

In an update shared by the school via a social media post, Marghuy is among the participants representing the school in the upcoming National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

Tyrone's acceptance into the school caused a nationwide discussion after the institution had turned him down because of his dreadlocks.

He was one of two boys the school had denied admission, citing their hairstyle as a violation of the school’s code of conduct.

The Rastafarian students dragged the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General to court for refusing to enrol them.

Achimota School insisted that they comply with the school’s regulations by shaving their dreadlocks.

A High Court decision issued on May 31, 2021, ordered the institution to enrol the students.

However, his colleague, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, enrolled in Ghana International School on a scholarship.

Following the court's decision in June 2021, Tyrone Marhguy went to Achimota School and took his final test barely hours after enrolling.

In the latest development, social media users appear to be excited over the possibility of this narrative developing into a ‘zero-to-hero’ story as the national quiz takes off soon.

This is not the first time Tyrone has been associated with the school’s NSMQ team.

He was also spotted among a group last year which sparked another conversation regarding his participation.