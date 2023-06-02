ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Achimota rasta student Tyrone Marguy participates in National Science and Maths Quiz Trial

Education Achimota rasta student Tyrone Marguy participates in National Science and Maths Quiz Trial
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Tyrone Marghuy has been added to Achimota Senior High School's team for the National Science and Math Quiz trial session.

In an update shared by the school via a social media post, Marghuy is among the participants representing the school in the upcoming National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

Tyrone's acceptance into the school caused a nationwide discussion after the institution had turned him down because of his dreadlocks.

He was one of two boys the school had denied admission, citing their hairstyle as a violation of the school’s code of conduct.

The Rastafarian students dragged the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General to court for refusing to enrol them.

Achimota School insisted that they comply with the school’s regulations by shaving their dreadlocks.

A High Court decision issued on May 31, 2021, ordered the institution to enrol the students.

However, his colleague, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, enrolled in Ghana International School on a scholarship.

Following the court's decision in June 2021, Tyrone Marhguy went to Achimota School and took his final test barely hours after enrolling.

In the latest development, social media users appear to be excited over the possibility of this narrative developing into a ‘zero-to-hero’ story as the national quiz takes off soon.

This is not the first time Tyrone has been associated with the school’s NSMQ team.

He was also spotted among a group last year which sparked another conversation regarding his participation.

62202355600-0g830n4yyt-3509407476203591200331846529511520100024495n

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare. We will use Archbishop Agyinasare as scapegoat - Nogokpo goes berserk over 'demo...

16 minutes ago

Nayiri calls for calm between Gonjas and Mamprusis Nayiri calls for calm between Gonjas and Mamprusis

16 minutes ago

ER: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend

16 minutes ago

Gowrie: Newly commissioned Catechist dies during communion service Gowrie: Newly commissioned Catechist dies during communion service

16 minutes ago

1V1D: Government spent averagely GH670,000.00 on each dam – Report 1V1D: Government spent averagely GH₵670,000.00 on each dam – Report

1 hour ago

Teacher licensing law will collapse our business – Private Schools Teacher licensing law will collapse our business – Private Schools

1 hour ago

Well show Archbishop Agyinasare who controls cosmic power – Nogokpo chiefs declare war We’ll show Archbishop Agyinasare who controls cosmic power – Nogokpo chiefs decl...

1 hour ago

Nogokpo brouhaha: Indonesian Consul urge Voltarians to remain calm Nogokpo brouhaha: Indonesian Consul urge Voltarians to remain calm 

2 hours ago

Ofori-Atta sues Captain Smart over false claim on IMF deal; demands GHS10 million in damages Ofori-Atta sues Captain Smart over false claim on IMF deal; demands GHS10 millio...

2 hours ago

Achimota rasta student Tyrone Marguy participates in National Science and Maths Quiz Trial Achimota rasta student Tyrone Marguy participates in National Science and Maths ...

Latest: News
body-container-line