S/R: Mahama asks Ministers of National Security, Interior, Defence to take steps to resolve conflict

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called for an urgent intervention of the Overlords of Mamprugu and Gonjaland and the Paramount Chiefs of the Soo and Wasipe Traditional Areas to restore calm and deploy time-tested traditional and peaceful means to resolve the chieftaincy dispute.

He also called on the Ministers for Chieftancy, National Security, Interior and Defence and the North East & Savanna Regional Security Councils to take urgent steps to resolve the conflict and restore calm to the area.

“Let me assure my brothers and sisters in Mamprugu and Gonjaland of my readiness to assist in any way possible to bring lasting peace to the area,” Mr Mahama said.

The Police have arrested three persons and are currently pursuing others in connection with violent attacks on Mempeasem and Lukula communities in the Savannah Region by opposing factions in land and chieftaincy disputes.

On 30th May 2023, a gang numbering about fifty (50) invaded the Mempeasem community and kidnapped a 50-year-old man. The gang, however, fled into the bush when the Police responded to the attack. The Police managed to rescue the kidnapped victim and retrieved one (1) AK-47 weapon together with 14 rounds of ammunition, seven (7) motorbikes and two (2) bicycles from the scene of the incident. A search for the suspects in the area led to a further retrieval of a bag containing 240 AK-47 ammunition.

On 1st June 2023, the Police, while on patrols within the communities, responded to another distress call of an attack by another gang on the Lukula community. The said suspects who were on a rampage, burning houses and shooting randomly, opened fire on the Police upon seeing them. The Police immediately responded and succeeded in arresting three of the suspects, namely; Razak Sulemana, Musah Shanun and Karim Abdul Rafiuw.

The three suspects, who sustained gunshot wounds during their arrest, are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

A search conducted on them led to the retrieval of one (1) pump action gun, two (2) single barrel guns, one long knife, 80 live cartridges, some talismans and cowries.

After restoring calm in the area, the Police had information that an 81-year-old man from the Lukula community was allegedly shot by the rampaging gang on his farm. The Police proceeded to the farm, and with the help of his children, took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by the authorities. The body has since been deposited at the hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Following Police encounter with the suspects and the subsequent arrests, some individuals believed to be sympathisers of those arrested, attacked the Daboya Police Station, causing damage to accident cars parked at the station and some louvre blades within the barracks. The Police, however, resisted the attack and took control of the situation.

Calm has since been restored and security has been strengthened in Daboya and its surrounding communities to forestall further attacks. Efforts are currently ongoing to get the perpetrators, including those who attacked the Police Station, arrested to face justice.

—3news.com

