01.06.2023 Social News

China to fund nine military projects in Ghana

01.06.2023 LISTEN

Minister for Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, and Mr Lu Kun, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, have cut the sod for the construction of nine building projects across four locations for the Ghana Armed Forces.

The projects, which are being sponsored by the Chinese government, form part of military aid to the country aimed at improving the infrastructure of the Ghana Armed Forces, a press statement signed by Naval Captain Micheal Addo Larbi, said.

The projects, which will be built by the China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Company Limited (CR5), will be sited at the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills, the Naval Training Command at Nutekpor-Sogakope, Air Force Training School at Takoradi and the Battle Training Camp at Bundase, near Tema.

The projects, when completed, would provide critical assets to enhance training, improve accommodation conditions and meet the operational needs of GAF personnel, the statement said.

Mr. Dominic Nitiwul at the ceremony, stated that the China Military Aid Gratis Project had come at a better time to help GAF solve its infrastructure needs.

GAF needs additional accommodation for 12,000 troops within the next five (5) years.

The Minister commended Mr Lu Kun, the Chinese Military and all stakeholders for ensuring the commencement of work on the projects.

The Chinese Ambassador in an address, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and the Chinese officials who facilitated the implementation of the projects.

He congratulated the Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS) as the first Training School in West Africa to receive United Nations (UN) Certification to train personnel for Peace Support Operations.

Mr Lu Kun said Ghana was the second country in the Sub-Saharan whose diplomatic relations with China had been continuously consolidated and said through various means such as Port calls, joint exercises and training, China had provided strong support to African countries in strengthening National Defence and launched an assistance programme to help train African Military personnel in Law and Order, UN Peacekeeping missions, Anti-Piracy and Counterterrorism.

The Ambassador commended Ghana for being among the top ten Troop Contributing Countries to UN Missions and for expanding its military to defend the country against internal and external threats.

GNA

