'Tell Supreme Court they don't know the law, too, like you told me’ – Domelevo to Akufo-Addo on 'unconstitutional' ouster

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has dared the presidency to clapback at the Supreme Court that it does not understand the law for declaring as "unconstitutional", the 167-day forced leave directive issued to him by President Nana Akufo-Addo, through which he was forced to exit office.

The apex court made the determination on Wednesday, 31 May 2023.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr Domelevo recalled: "Even when I drew their [presidency's] attention" to the unconstitutionality of the president's directive, "they told me I don't appreciate the law".

"I am hoping that they will write to the Supreme Court and tell them that they have to go back for law classes since they have upheld the position that I was pushing forward", he challenged.

The ruling, he stressed, "makes me feel good that even though the presidency made it clear that I don’t appreciate the issue because I am not a lawyer, here is the case the Supreme Court is upholding my position".

"From my point of view, I scanned the Constitution and didn’t see any such position that at any point in time when the president is not happy with you, he should appoint an acting Auditor-General. So, I thought it was not the right thing. Now, those in whose mouths it lies to interpret the Constitution have spoken and I can only thank God", he emphasised.

In his view, "the ruling was a very good one" albeit belated. "Justice delayed is justice denied", Mr Domelevo quoted, but nonetheless, said: "The justices of the Supreme Court know better", adding: "From my point of view, it’s better late than never".

He was elated the ruling would curtail such unconstitutionality in the future.

"From today going, it will not be repeated on any constitutional body or any Auditor-General, that is my happiness", he noted.

He, however, said he was saddened that "the highest office of the land, the presidency, is at the forefront of not respecting the Constitution of the country", indicating: "I find it a bit disturbing".

He said, the ruling, which came on the eve of his 62nd birthday, is "a very big present".

On the consequences of the ruling, Mr Domelevo said: "It gives the Auditor-General the free mind to do his or her work as required by the Constitution, without the fear that if his work does not sit well with the presidency or executive, they are going to find a way to push him away; that, to me, is a very good development".

Despite the unconstitutional manner in which the president pushed him out, Mr Domelevo said he had no regrets serving the nation as Auditor-General.

"When the opportunity came for me to serve my country, I thought it was a great privilege", he tols Accra-based Joy News, pointing out: "So, I have no regret serving Ghana as the Auditor-General even though the conditions and service of my previous job were better".

Source: Classfmonline.com

