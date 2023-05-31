Ga Dangme Council angry over purported changes to ban on drumming and noisemaking

The Ga Dangme Council has condemned the May 25 meeting between the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council over reported violations against the ban on noisemaking and drumming.

Although the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, Henry Quartey, indicated that the meeting was to ensure peace and coexistence between faith-based groups in the region and the traditional authorities, the Ga Dangme Council alleges that the outcome of the meeting now “permits faith-based organizations to use microphones, at reduced volumes, which include public address systems; and the clapping of hands at minimum levels confined to the church’s auditorium.”

The Council also alleged in a statement that “though the ban was imposed by the Ga Traditional Council, those who initiated the process of modifying the ban rather chose to go to the Greater-Accra Regional House of Chiefs at the time most of the Chiefs of the Ga Traditional Council had traveled outside the jurisdiction to attend a GaDangme International Programme in the US.”

The Council also expressed surprise at the Regional Minister’s reversal on his assurance to ensure the ban is adhered to by all residents in the region.

“Surprisingly, the Regional Minister who gave assurance to the Chiefs and members of the Ga Traditional Council of full compliance with the ban, which he described as custom and not idol worship, was again the leader of the delegation to the Greater-Accra Regional House of Chiefs with an already prepared document entitled: “Joint Declaration On The Annual Ban On Drumming And Noise-Making By The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Greater-Accra Regional House of Chiefs, The Greater-Accra Regional Coordinating Council And Faith Based Organizations (FBO).”

“The GaDangme Council condemns in no uncertain terms the acts of all those involved in the Dodowa debacle and calls on The Ga Traditional Council and other Traditional Councils which have imposed the annual ban on drumming and noise making and other Traditional Councils yet to impose theirs to remain steadfast knowing they have the backing of Ghana’s Constitution fully behind them. Those who cannot abide by the ban are advised to relocate for the period of the ban,” the statement added.

-citinewsroom