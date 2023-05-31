ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ga Dangme Council angry over purported changes to ban on drumming and noisemaking

Social News Ga Dangme Council angry over purported changes to ban on drumming and noisemaking
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ga Dangme Council has condemned the May 25 meeting between the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council over reported violations against the ban on noisemaking and drumming.

Although the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council, Henry Quartey, indicated that the meeting was to ensure peace and coexistence between faith-based groups in the region and the traditional authorities, the Ga Dangme Council alleges that the outcome of the meeting now “permits faith-based organizations to use microphones, at reduced volumes, which include public address systems; and the clapping of hands at minimum levels confined to the church’s auditorium.”

The Council also alleged in a statement that “though the ban was imposed by the Ga Traditional Council, those who initiated the process of modifying the ban rather chose to go to the Greater-Accra Regional House of Chiefs at the time most of the Chiefs of the Ga Traditional Council had traveled outside the jurisdiction to attend a GaDangme International Programme in the US.”

The Council also expressed surprise at the Regional Minister’s reversal on his assurance to ensure the ban is adhered to by all residents in the region.

“Surprisingly, the Regional Minister who gave assurance to the Chiefs and members of the Ga Traditional Council of full compliance with the ban, which he described as custom and not idol worship, was again the leader of the delegation to the Greater-Accra Regional House of Chiefs with an already prepared document entitled: “Joint Declaration On The Annual Ban On Drumming And Noise-Making By The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Greater-Accra Regional House of Chiefs, The Greater-Accra Regional Coordinating Council And Faith Based Organizations (FBO).”

“The GaDangme Council condemns in no uncertain terms the acts of all those involved in the Dodowa debacle and calls on The Ga Traditional Council and other Traditional Councils which have imposed the annual ban on drumming and noise making and other Traditional Councils yet to impose theirs to remain steadfast knowing they have the backing of Ghana’s Constitution fully behind them. Those who cannot abide by the ban are advised to relocate for the period of the ban,” the statement added.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NAPO didnt fly private jet to Monaco for birthday celebration – Spokesperson clarifies NAPO didn’t fly private jet to Monaco for birthday celebration – Spokesperson cl...

2 hours ago

Conduct of Public Officers Act: We're ready to assist Cabinet — OccupyGhana Conduct of Public Officers Act: We're ready to assist Cabinet — OccupyGhana

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Vote-buying was the only way out for NPP – NDCs Amankwa Kumawu by-election: Vote-buying was the only way out for NPP – NDC’s Amankwa

2 hours ago

79 trapped illegal miners exit through main exit of AngloGold's Obuasi mine 79 trapped illegal miners exit through main exit of AngloGold's Obuasi mine

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: NPP parliamentary hopefuls pick nomination forms Assin North by-election: NPP parliamentary hopefuls pick nomination forms

3 hours ago

Ghana Health Minister, Hon Kwaku Agyeman-Manu 2023 WNTD: We must switch from tobacco farming to nutritious crop cultivation – ...

3 hours ago

We are fully prepared to win Assin North seat - NPP National Youth Organizer We are fully prepared to win Assin North seat - NPP National Youth Organizer

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Manama with the President of the Korea-Africa Foundation, Ambassador Woon-Ki Lyeo middle and Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chairman of Jonah Capital left at the Korea- Africa Business Summit on Africa Day It's our duty to unlock the untapped potential of our youth – Mahama to African ...

5 hours ago

Four persons fighting for credibility at EC are being targeted by Akufo-Addo — Malik Basintale ‘Four persons fighting for credibility at EC are being targeted by Akufo-Addo‘ —...

6 hours ago

Gulf of Guinea needs to be protected from maritime attacks — Maritime Security Expert Gulf of Guinea needs to be protected from maritime attacks — Maritime Security E...

Latest: News
body-container-line