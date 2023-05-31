Let’s come together and prioritise the safety of our roads – Afenyo-Markin

31.05.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has expressed worry over recent accidents in the country.

In a statement released after the tragic accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra - Cape Coast road on Tuesday, May 30, the Deputy Majority Leader stressed that it is important for the country to unite and prioritise the safety on roads in the country.

"In light of this tragic event, it is imperative that we come together as a nation and prioritize the safety of our roads,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

The Effutu Member of Parliament continued, “I implore the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, allowing us to identify and enforce measures that will prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding road safety, implementing necessary precautions, and fostering a culture of responsible driving.”

The tragic accident on Tuesday claimed the lives of 16 people, leaving over 20 people hospitalised with various degree of injuries.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin is urging all motorists and road users to exercise utmost caution, abide by traffic regulations and take responsibility to protect their lives and the lives of others.