ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Otumfuo destools Antoa Chief for multiple sale of lands

Headlines Otumfuo destools Antoa Chief for multiple sale of lands
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has directed that the chief of popular town in Asanteman, Antoa, be destooled.

This ruling was delivered by Otumfuo on Monday, 29 May 2023, during the sitting of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

The destoolment rites have since begun.
The Antoa Chief, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, is accused of instituting his nephew to take over from him, while he is alive, thereby violating customary procedures.

He is also accused of engaging in the multiple sale of lands.

The Antoa Chief has been chief for over twenty years.

—classfmonline.com

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Supreme Court frees Kpessa-Whyte of contempt charges over 'stupid court' comment Supreme Court frees Kpessa-Whyte of contempt charges over 'stupid court' comment...

26 minutes ago

'One student, one laptop has no impact, itll cost the state millions of cedis — Murtala Mohammed 'One student, one laptop has no impact, it’ll cost the state millions of cedis’ ...

52 minutes ago

Lawyers and Judges enter public basic schools to teach Lawyers and Judges enter public basic schools to teach

56 minutes ago

Ghanaians are not angry enough — Ablakwa makes another startling National Cathedral revelations “Ghanaians are not angry enough” — Ablakwa makes another startling National Cat...

1 hour ago

CR: Yutong Bus collides with fuel tanker in deadly crash at Gomoa; 16 people dead C/R: Yutong Bus collides with fuel tanker in deadly crash at Gomoa; 16 people de...

1 hour ago

Stop the divestment of Ghanas stake in JOHL; transfer shares to GNPC without delay – Minority to govt Stop the divestment of Ghana’s stake in JOHL; transfer shares to GNPC without de...

1 hour ago

'I'll win NPP race, break the 8, go to Jubilee House' — Bawumia 'I'll win NPP race, break the 8, go to Jubilee House' — Bawumia

1 hour ago

Obuasi: Trapped illegal miners refusing to come out for fear of prosecution as police guard area – DCE Obuasi: Trapped illegal miners refusing to come out for fear of prosecution as p...

1 hour ago

What has Bawumias paperless port brought to revenue mobilisation – NDC Organiser What has Bawumia’s paperless port brought to revenue mobilisation – NDC Organise...

2 hours ago

Otumfuo destools Antoa Chief for multiple sale of lands Otumfuo destools Antoa Chief for multiple sale of lands

Latest: News
body-container-line