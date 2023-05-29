ModernGhana logo
Let’s work for stronger US-Nigeria ties, people-to-people connections – Biden tells Tinubu

Headlines Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria left and US President Joe Biden
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria [left] and US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has congratulated Nigeria's new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his ascension to the nation’s highest office.

He called for strong ties and deeper people-to-people connections between the two countries.

In a statement released by the US Embassy in Nigeria, President Biden said, "On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the Government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President."

According to Mr Biden, his “administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote human rights."

The US president called for "The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States."

He added: "As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries."

The US president stressed in the statement, "As Africa's largest democracy and economy, Nigeria's success is the world's success. Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs."

The statement concludes "And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world."

Bola Ahmed Tinubu became Nigeria's 16th President after his swearing-in ceremony today, after winning the 2023 general elections on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He took over the affairs of Africa’s most-populated country from his fellow party stalwart, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.) after a colourful event held at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday, May 29.

