Igbos march in Ghana to oppose drug usage and trafficking

The Igbo community in Ghana expressed their displeasure with illicit drug use and trafficking on Saturday by marching down Giffard Road in Accra.

Protesters in sportswear marched from the La Nativity Presbyterian Church, led by Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu, the Paramount Chief of the Igbo Community in Ghana, through the Palm Wine Junction, Jubas Villas, Congo Junction, and finally converged at the El Wak Stadium, where they were addressed and engaged in aerobic exercises.

Music blared from a float truck as they marched, and the trekkers, full of energy and passion, flaunted placards with messages condemning illegal drug use, activities, and trafficking as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra.

Some of the signs read, "Say No to Drug Abuse and Trafficking", "Illicit Drug Peddling is a Crime", and "Expose Drug Traffickers." "Drugs are Destroying the Youth," "Wee and Cocaine Will Destroy You," "You Can Stop Drug Abuse," and "Gyae Tramol No!

To raise awareness of the hazards of drug usage, illicit drug trafficking, and distribution, the marchers distributed fliers with condemnatory messages about drug abuse and the illicit drug trade to passengers and drivers in cars that slowed down on the road, as well as pedestrians.

Dr. Yennusom Maalug, a specialized psychiatrist at Pantang Mental Hospital, addressed the demonstrators, expressing concern over young drug and substance usage, stressing that "it destroys the future."

"The main cancer is cocaine and heroin use; these substances will not give you a long life." "Rather, they will destroy you," Dr. Maalug said.

He noticed that, in addition to mental illnesses, drug misuse can result in deviant behaviours such as withdrawal symptoms, stealing and robbery, loss of property, homicide, and destruction of life, as some drug-addicted youngsters had killed their parents or loved ones.

"Since this campaign began, some parents have come forward to tell us what their children who are on drugs have done against them," Dr. Maalug stated, adding that females were also involved.

According to Dr. Maalug, several drinks, including sobolo, candies, and biscuits, have been spiked with strong narcotics.

He advised African nations not to be intimidated into thinking they were "Third World Nations" and to accept the drug trade as a source of wealth, but rather to join and fight the drug canker.

"If you think you are making money, you are destroying your own blood," Dr. Maalug explained.

Eze Dr. Ihenetu, for his part, recommended drug barons invest their money in other profitable ventures such as agriculture and information technology.

He asked businesses to come out and collaborate on business initiatives with the Igbo community.

"We want you to rule Ghana; we want you to rule Nigeria," Eze Dr. Ihenetu encouraged the youth, "so don't take illicit drugs to ruin your lives."

Traditional authorities, the clergy, the leadership and membership of Christian and other religious communities, teachers, and parents were all asked to join the campaign against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

Earlier this month, the Eze said that he will lead a fight against drug misuse and trafficking in order to protect the youth from future drug damage and consequences.

"And before the end of May, we're going to do a walk on this," he'd stated. We'll travel about Accra telling people that it's wrong to be a drug trafficker, and it's even worse to be a drug user because drugs have devastated the world."

Radio and television broadcasts, as well as talks, would be a part of the campaign.

The Paramount King initiated a crusade last February to safeguard kids from drug usage and its effects.

for news on social media abounding drug-addicted kids, he pleaded for African leaders, school authorities, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to join the battle against drug abuse and trafficking.

The Saturday walk was part of the events planned and led by the Paramount King in the war against illegal drug usage and trafficking.

—CDA Consult || Contributor