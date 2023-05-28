Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on $3bn IMF deal, Covid-19 today

28.05.2023 LISTEN

President Nana AKufo-Addo will be delivering the 29th update on the measures to deal with the Covid outbreak today, Sunday, May 28.

He will also be touching on the $3 billion bailout programme approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Regarding Covid-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) recently announced that pre-departure testing and test at all points of entry were no more a requirement for all passengers.

The GHS also said that COVID-19 Health Declaration Form for international travellers had been suspended.

This was after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on 5th May 2023 that COVID-19 was no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

On the issue of the IMF programme, Mr Akufo-Addo is expected to clarify his comment on whether or not Ghana would go to the capital market to borrow following the deal.

This was on the heels of a comment he made at the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum that Ghana would soon return to the capital market to borrow, a comment that raised concern among analysts in Ghana.

