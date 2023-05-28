ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.05.2023 Headlines

Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on $3bn IMF deal, Covid-19 today

Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on 3bn IMF deal, Covid-19 today
28.05.2023 LISTEN

President Nana AKufo-Addo will be delivering the 29th update on the measures to deal with the Covid outbreak today, Sunday, May 28.

He will also be touching on the $3 billion bailout programme approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Regarding Covid-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) recently announced that pre-departure testing and test at all points of entry were no more a requirement for all passengers.

The GHS also said that COVID-19 Health Declaration Form for international travellers had been suspended.

This was after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on 5th May 2023 that COVID-19 was no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

On the issue of the IMF programme, Mr Akufo-Addo is expected to clarify his comment on whether or not Ghana would go to the capital market to borrow following the deal.

This was on the heels of a comment he made at the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum that Ghana would soon return to the capital market to borrow, a comment that raised concern among analysts in Ghana.

—3news.com

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

We must thank God for exposing corrupt, pretender Akufo-Addo – Mahamas Aide We must thank God for exposing corrupt, pretender Akufo-Addo – Mahama’s Aide

1 hour ago

Kpessa Whyte to appear before the Supreme Court May 30 for contempt Kpessa Whyte to appear before the Supreme Court May 30 for contempt

1 hour ago

I had no intention to cast a slur on people of Nogokpo town – Agyinasare I had no intention to cast a slur on people of Nogokpo town – Agyinasare

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on 3bn IMF deal, Covid-19 today Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on $3bn IMF deal, Covid-19 today

1 hour ago

One dead, five missing in boat disaster on Black Volta One dead, five missing in boat disaster on Black Volta

1 hour ago

Teshie residents threaten to embark on demonstration due to poor roads Teshie residents threaten to embark on demonstration due to poor roads 

3 hours ago

Slippery frog is found only in the Atewa forest and no where else in the world “There will be a negative impact on biodiversity and livelihood if bauxite is mi...

18 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commissions 84 million Elmina Fishing Harbour Akufo-Addo commissions €84 million Elmina Fishing Harbour 

18 hours ago

AU Day: Ghana's Jollof and Waakye receive high patronage in Morocco AU Day: Ghana's ‘Jollof’ and ‘Waakye’ receive high patronage in Morocco 

18 hours ago

Minister meets bereaved families over lynching incident at Zakpalsi Minister meets bereaved families over lynching incident at Zakpalsi

Latest: News
body-container-line