"Thank God naysayers like Mahama are alive to see Elmina Fishing Harbour he described as 'sakawa' commissioned" — Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed happiness at the completion of the Elmina Fishing Harbour in record time.

He commended the chiefs and people of Elmina for trusting his government to deliver on its promises.

The President noted that the former President, John Dramani Mahama who described the project as "Sakawa Harbour' together with all other "naysayers" are alive to see the harbour commissioned.

The President made these statements in Elmina at the commissioning of the expanded Elmina Fishing Harbour on Friday, May 26, 2023.

"Four months after I cut the sod for the project on 20th August 2020, the former President, John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, in December 2020 said in Elmina that the project will never materialize, forgetting that he is not God," he stressed.

He described the fishing industry as an important sector of the nation's economy, contributing about 60% of Ghana's protein needs annually, and 11% of annual GDP, whilst employing about 20% of the workforce through direct and indirect means.

According to him, it was for these reasons that government made a decision to continuously improve infrastructure and conditions in the fishing industry to help improve catch, cut down post-harvest loses and reduce fish import, in the medium to long term.

The Transport Minister, Hon. Kweku Ofori Asiamah called on the media to help in educating the people of Elmina to adhere to proper maintenance culture to ensure the longevity of the fishing harbour to benefit unborn generations.

He directed the Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to operationalize the facility within two weeks.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, hinted that the ministry as part of efforts to protect the sector had deployed the use of electronic monitoring systems on industrial canoes, use of video cameras, censors to automatically track and verify fishing activities on fishing vessels 24/7 and the close season as a rebuilding strategy of the fishery resources.

All these she said have become necessary due to the depletion of the fishing stock through illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing practices.

She appealed to stakeholders to work together to maximize the full potential of the Elmina fishing harbour to ensure that it becomes a catalyst for sustainable growth, increase job creation, and improve livelihoods.

The Omanhen of the Elmina Traditional Council, Nana Kojo Konduah, VI, in thanking the president for honouring his promise of building the harbour, expressed regret that some Ghanaians could even insult the president despite the efforts government making effort in developing the country.

He called on government to dredge some choked culverts in the Elmina community which results in flooding causing the loss of properties whenever there is a heavy downpour.

The Managing Director for the Western and Central Regions, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Mr. Ebenezer Afedzi, disclosed that the Authority currently has the services of only four staff managing the project but, was hopeful recruitment will be done soon to operationalize the facility.

He hinted that indigenes of Elmina will not be left out of the job recruitment.