Accident kills four lives at Akatsi Yaluvi-Junction on Aflao Highway 

Four people on Friday lost their lives in an accident at the Akatsi Yaluvi Junction stretch of the Accra-Aflao Highway.

The deceased, Rita Foli and Dzodzi Agbemenya, both residents of Torve within Akatsi South, and two other unidentified males were crushed by a Lexus 4×4 vehicle with registration number UW 200-22.

Chief Superintendent Isaac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the fatal accident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Rita Foli, onboard a tricycle with registration number M-19- GW 467 died on the spot.

The remaining two unidentified males; one on board the tricycle and the other riding the motorbike, and Dodzi, who was riding the tricycle, were pronounced dead upon arrival at the St Paul's Hospital at Akatsi.

Mr Baah said the tragedy, which happened at about 0800 hours, involved a Lexus 4×4 vehicle, an unregistered Boxer-type motorbike, a tricycle, and one stationary tipper truck.

He said investigations were ongoing to establish the cause of the accident.

However, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II, Mr Clemence Kponyo, the Akatsi South Municipal Operations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, during their rescue operation, disclosed to the GNA at the scene of the accident that the Lexus vehicle was moving from Accra towards Aflao.

The five passengers onboard escaped unhurt when the accident occurred.

He said the driver in charge of the Lexus, in an attempt to swerve an object, hit the motor rider before running into the tricycle, and finally hitting the tipper truck in the process.

The tipper truck driver, who sustained some injuries, is currently receiving treatment, whilst the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the St Paul's Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy, Mr Kponyo said.

