Judicial Service appeals to JUSAG to call of strike

Judicial Service appeals to JUSAG to call of strike
The Judicial Service has appealed to members of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to call off their strike.

The Judicial Service said that as part of efforts to resolve the matter, they invited the executives of the Association to apprise them of the ongoing discussions between Government and Management, regarding the review of the salaries of staff and related allowances.

Unfortunately, they said, representatives of JUSAG did not honour the invitation.

“In line with precedence however, the Ministry of Finance has agreed with the Judicial Service to meet on Wednesday 31 May 2023 for an engagement on the matter, a press statement said.

It added “Management would like to assure JUSAG that the concerns outlined in the press Release issued on 24” May 2023 are being addressed, and therefore, requests the cooperation of the Association in resolving the matter.

“To this end, Management of the Judicial Service is appealing to JUSAG to call of the strike action in order to participate in the above-mentioned engagement. This will ensure a timely resolution of the matter.”

JUSAG declared an indefinite strike effective Wednesday, May 24 over the failure of the government to approve reviewed salaries and other allowances.

They said they had suffered enough and can no longer bear the harsh economic conditions.

“Colleagues may recall that the Government of Ghana introduced the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in July 2022 for all public sector workers including staff of the Judicial Service due to the adverse economic condition the country was and is still undergoing.

“JUSAG submitted its proposal for review of salaries for 2023-2024 on 31st October 2022 to the Judicial Council for consideration in its advice to the President for determination in accordance Article 149 and 158(2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”

“We have suffered enough. We can no longer bear it. An empty sack cannot stand upright. The National Executive Council of JUSAG, upon consultations with the Judicial Service Ladies Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Senior Staff Association (SSAJUG), Driver Association, Finance Staff Association, and all stakeholders who matter, HEREBY DECLARE AN INDEFINITE STRIKE.”

