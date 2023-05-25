ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.05.2023 Health

WHO, Africa CDC bolster partnership to tackle health emergencies in Africa

25.05.2023 LISTEN

From humanitarian crises triggered by conflict to climate-change induced disasters, Africa deals with over 100 disease outbreaks every year. To tackle these challenges, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) are pleased to announce the launch of a Joint Emergency Preparedness and Response Action Plan (JEAP). This pioneering five-year strategic collaboration will boost emergency preparedness and response efforts throughout Africa and thus ensure disease outbreaks during humanitarian crises and otherwise are managed efficiently.

The JEAP underscores the shared vision of Africa's two leading public health institutions - to strengthen emergency preparedness and response and health systems on the continent. The plan builds upon existing frameworks and initiatives while capitalizing on the Africa CDC and WHO's unique capabilities and resources. Aligned with the Africa CDC's New Public Health Order , WHO AFRO's Regional Strategy for Health Security and Emergencies (2022-2030) , and WHO EMRO's four-year strategy for the Eastern Mediterranean region to address health emergencies - the JEAP strengthens emergency preparedness and response across six critical areas.

"The collaboration between the Africa CDC and WHO exemplifies the power of partnership in global health. JEAP will bolster our collective efforts to fight public health emergencies, saving lives and protecting our communities. We are proud to stand with Africa CDC and work towards a healthier and safer future for all Africans," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Priority areas of action are strengthening surveillance intelligence and genomic sequencing for quicker detection; stockpiling emergency supplies at newly established sub-regional hubs to improve emergency response operations (70% of response activities during emergencies relate to such supply chain measures); and deploying first responders within 24-48 hours of a disease outbreak. Most critically, this ground-breaking collaboration outlines impactful initiatives to be implemented in unison with countries to enhance the continent’s capacity to detect, monitor, and respond swiftly to health emergencies. In a first-of-its kind collaboration, the JEAP serves as a guiding beacon for targeted emergency response interventions and embodies the importance of cross-cutting collaboration, knowledge sharing, and resource mobilization.

"Africa CDC is proud to partner for this important continental strategic plan. Joining forces with WHO will significantly improve our ability to safeguard the health of African populations during times of crisis. Together, we will build resilient health systems and ensure a coordinated and effective response to emergencies across the continent," said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa CDC.

In an inspiring take, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterraneaniterated“This visionary collaboration will breathe new life into the efficiency of current coordination mechanisms, strengthen institutions, and ultimately help us deliver quality healthcare services to our communities.”

These efforts are galvanizing the commitments from governments, health agencies, and stakeholders to strengthen health emergency preparedness, detection, and response efforts. Through collective action and unwavering commitment, we will build resilient systems, enhance capacities, and safeguard the well-being of our communities. This partnership is a testament to our unwavering dedication to a healthier, safer Africa.

Source: WHO Africa News

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We were not consulted in AfCFTA policy formulation - TUC laments We were not consulted in AfCFTA policy formulation - TUC laments

1 hour ago

NaCCA orders withdrawal of controversial history textbook NaCCA orders withdrawal of controversial history textbook

1 hour ago

Gertrude Torkornoo to be vetted on May 26 by Parliament Gertrude Torkornoo to be vetted on May 26 by Parliament

1 hour ago

Police officer injured in riot at Akatsi Police Station Police officer injured in riot at Akatsi Police Station 

3 hours ago

China likely to takeover Ghana's minerals, electricity revenues in default of loans and you can sleep at night? — Yvonne Nelson to Akufo-Addo China likely to takeover Ghana's minerals, electricity revenues in default of lo...

3 hours ago

Teshie Chiefs warn Henry Quartey to stop interfering in their chieftaincy matters Teshie Chiefs warn Henry Quartey to stop interfering in their chieftaincy matter...

5 hours ago

Get rid of low, high people destroying our forests — Abu Jinapor orders forestry commissionwith assurance of guns, bulletproof vests ‘Get rid of low, high people destroying our forests’ — Abu Jinapor orders forest...

5 hours ago

Public second-cycle schools to go on 1 week mid-semester break from June 2 Public second-cycle schools to go on 1 week mid-semester break from June 2

5 hours ago

Many stranded at Courts as JUSAG embark on nationwide strike Many stranded at Courts as JUSAG embark on nationwide strike

6 hours ago

We have enough food despite economic challenges because of 'Planting for Food and Jobs' programme – Akufo-Addo We have enough food despite economic challenges because of 'Planting for Food an...

Latest: Health
body-container-line