Teshie Chiefs warn Henry Quartey to stop interfering in their chieftaincy matters

By Chris Koney || Contributor
The Chiefs and Traditional rulers of Teshie, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra region have cautioned the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey and the Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Mr. Enoch Addo to desist from interfering in the chieftaincy matters in Teshie.

The call was made during a press conference organised by the Chiefs and Traditional rulers of Teshie on Thursday 25th May 2023, in Teshie following an alleged attempt by Hon. Henry Quartey and Mr. Enoch Addo in collaboration with some members of the Teshie community to constitute an illegitimate Traditional Council for Teshie.

According to the Chiefs and Traditional rulers led by the Oblahia Mantse of Teshie Gbugblah, Original Nii Martey Laryea I, there is no recognized Teshie Mantse hence the move by the Regional Minister and Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to form a Traditional Council is illegal and will be resisted.

He further cautions Hon. Henry Quartey of deliberately trying to destabilize the peace and stability being enjoyed by the people of Teshie.

He warns that if he does not desist from such actions, it might create unnecessary tension and eventually throw Teshie into chaos.

