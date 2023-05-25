ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ASA Savings and Loans takes tree planting to Suhum Technical School

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Science ASA Savings and Loans takes tree planting to Suhum Technical School
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

ASA Savings and Loans Limited with the help of the Forestry Commission is planting trees this year.

The Savings and Loans company last month commenced the planting of trees in the Eastern Region at Koforidua Prisons.

This week, the company has visited Suhum Secondary Technical School to plant more trees.

Over 200 seedlings have been planted with the help of students of the school.

The seedings planted include Casia, Moringa, Rain Tree, Neem tree, and Royal Palm.

525202342430-0g730m4yxs-29cb4c5f-02ba-4516-a817-d9323e0a1fa0

According to ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager for Koforidua, Mr. David Amevor, the tree planting exercise is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

He was joined by George Ntim and other officials of ASA Savings and Loans to supervise the tree planting at the Suhum Secondary Technical School

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Elizabeth Agyakwa as well as the school’s Head of Agric, Twum Berima Maxwell took an active part in the tree planting exercise in the school.

Officers of the Forestry Commission in Koforidua led Mr. Alex Opoku Adonteng are elated with the desire of ASA Savings and Loans to plant trees in the country.

The commission wants Ghanaians to get involved to plant more trees to make the country greener.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP officially opens nomination for presidential primaries NPP officially opens nomination for presidential primaries

2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama AU Day: Africans should be able to travel visa-free within Africa to explore tra...

2 hours ago

NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah Akufo-Addo didn’t say Ghana will soon go to the capital market to borrow; he has...

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Our monitoring teams ensured early detection of infractions — Mahama Kumawu by-election: Our monitoring teams ensured early detection of infractions ...

2 hours ago

Kumawu by-election: Mahama assures NDC's candidate in 2024, congratulates NPP's Ernest Anim for his victory Kumawu by-election: Mahama assures NDC's candidate in 2024, congratulates NPP's ...

3 hours ago

Henry Quartey halts construction of fuel station at Ashaley Botwe after residents protest Henry Quartey halts construction of fuel station at Ashaley Botwe after resident...

3 hours ago

Ashie Moore accused by NDC executives of pocketing Mahama's cash meant for delegates Ashie Moore accused by NDC executives of pocketing Mahama's cash meant for deleg...

3 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement True power comes from belief, not elections — Oliver Barker

3 hours ago

The 142-year-old Levi's jeans worth 87, 000 Pair of 142-year-old Levi's jeans found abandoned in New Mexico mine sold for 87...

3 hours ago

The Agony of Omayra Snchez: The story behind the iconic 1985 World Press Photo The Agony of Omayra Sánchez: The story behind the iconic 1985 ‘World Press Photo...

Latest: News
body-container-line