ASA Savings and Loans takes tree planting to Suhum Technical School

ASA Savings and Loans Limited with the help of the Forestry Commission is planting trees this year.

The Savings and Loans company last month commenced the planting of trees in the Eastern Region at Koforidua Prisons.

This week, the company has visited Suhum Secondary Technical School to plant more trees.

Over 200 seedlings have been planted with the help of students of the school.

The seedings planted include Casia, Moringa, Rain Tree, Neem tree, and Royal Palm.

According to ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager for Koforidua, Mr. David Amevor, the tree planting exercise is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

He was joined by George Ntim and other officials of ASA Savings and Loans to supervise the tree planting at the Suhum Secondary Technical School

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Elizabeth Agyakwa as well as the school’s Head of Agric, Twum Berima Maxwell took an active part in the tree planting exercise in the school.

Officers of the Forestry Commission in Koforidua led Mr. Alex Opoku Adonteng are elated with the desire of ASA Savings and Loans to plant trees in the country.

The commission wants Ghanaians to get involved to plant more trees to make the country greener.