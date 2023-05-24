ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

JUSAG declares strike over poor conditions of service

Social News JUSAG declares strike over poor conditions of service
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has declared an indefinite strike over poor conditions of service.

JUSAG in a statement accused the government of ignoring their concerns on the implementation of the approved cost of living allowance and general working condition of their members.

JUSAG in a statement noted that “Colleagues may recall that the Government of Ghana introduced the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in July 2022 for all public sector workers including staff of the Judicial Service due to the adverse economic condition the country was and is still undergoing.

“JUSAG submitted its proposal for review of salaries for 2023-2024 on 31st October 2022 to the Judicial Council for consideration in its advice to the President for determination in accordance Articles 149 and 158(2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”

The Association says it can no longer take the mistreatment of its members and has resorted to strike effective May 24.

“We have suffered enough. We can no longer bear it. An empty sack cannot stand upright. The National Executive Council of JUSAG, upon consultations with the Judicial Service Ladies Association of Ghana, Senior Staff Association (SSAJUG), Driver Association, Finance Staff Association, and all stakeholders who matter, hereby declared an indefinite strike.”

-Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

JUSAG declares strike over poor conditions of service JUSAG declares strike over poor conditions of service

1 hour ago

Video Ive never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu [Video] I’ve never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu

1 hour ago

Scrap COVID-19 tax – Thomas Anaba to govt Scrap COVID-19 tax – Thomas Anaba to govt

1 hour ago

James Gyakye Quayson Former Assin North MP faces criminal charges in Court

1 hour ago

You cant grow 'wee' in Ghana – Supreme Court affirms in 5-4 ruling You can’t grow 'wee' in Ghana – Supreme Court affirms in 5-4 ruling

1 hour ago

SHOCKING! China likely to seize Ghanas mineral, electricity revenues, others due to loan defaults SHOCKING! China likely to seize Ghana’s mineral, electricity revenues, others du...

1 hour ago

Court issues Bench Warrant for the arrest of alleged fraudsters Court issues Bench Warrant for the arrest of alleged fraudsters

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Labor would resist any unnecessary imposition of hardships without show of sacri...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo It appears the IMF is no longer a serious institution; they are no longer bold –...

2 hours ago

CR: Three-storey building in awaterlogged area collapses at Winneba C/R: Three-storey building in a waterlogged area collapses at Winneba

Latest: News
body-container-line