International Human Rights Courts meet on May 25

On May 25 and 26, 2023, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights, and the European Court of Human Rights will meet in San José, Costa Rica, for the third biannual Forum.

Following the success of the inaugural session in Kampala, Uganda, in 2019, the Forum intends to enhance the links of judicial collaboration among these three regional human rights tribunals.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court, in a statement to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema emphasised the Forum's importance in promoting open and constructive communication, with the ultimate goal of improving human rights protection and preserving the rule of law on both sides of the African continent.

"Facilitating the exchange of best practises and fostering a common understanding of human rights issues across human rights courts," President Aboud emphasised.

At the Forum, President Aboud will lead the African Court Judges and senior Registry personnel.

As host, the Inter-American Court believes that the Third Edition will serve as a platform for increased dialogue and enhanced cooperation among regional human rights courts, therefore boosting their collective influence.

The historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the three Regional Courts was signed on October 29, 2019, in Kampala, Uganda, and the first meeting, themed "Operating the International Human Rights Forum and Enhancing Jurisprudential Dialogue," was successfully hosted by the African Court.

The European Court of Human Rights hosted the Second Edition on March 25, 2021, in Strasbourg, France.

