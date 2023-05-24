ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

International Human Rights Courts meet on May 25

General News International Human Rights Courts meet on May 25
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

On May 25 and 26, 2023, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights, and the European Court of Human Rights will meet in San José, Costa Rica, for the third biannual Forum.

Following the success of the inaugural session in Kampala, Uganda, in 2019, the Forum intends to enhance the links of judicial collaboration among these three regional human rights tribunals.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court, in a statement to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema emphasised the Forum's importance in promoting open and constructive communication, with the ultimate goal of improving human rights protection and preserving the rule of law on both sides of the African continent.

"Facilitating the exchange of best practises and fostering a common understanding of human rights issues across human rights courts," President Aboud emphasised.

At the Forum, President Aboud will lead the African Court Judges and senior Registry personnel.

As host, the Inter-American Court believes that the Third Edition will serve as a platform for increased dialogue and enhanced cooperation among regional human rights courts, therefore boosting their collective influence.

The historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the three Regional Courts was signed on October 29, 2019, in Kampala, Uganda, and the first meeting, themed "Operating the International Human Rights Forum and Enhancing Jurisprudential Dialogue," was successfully hosted by the African Court.

The European Court of Human Rights hosted the Second Edition on March 25, 2021, in Strasbourg, France.

-CDA Consult || Contributor

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Former President Mahamain white and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo It took pains to revive Mahama’s slow-growing economy when we came – Akufo-Addo

33 minutes ago

Wee cultivation in Ghana for medicinal purposes remains illegal – Supreme Court ‘Wee’ cultivation in Ghana for medicinal purposes remains illegal – Supreme Cour...

43 minutes ago

GNPC-PetroSA deal: Ive done nothing wrong, I dont see any reason they want me to resign — Freddie Blay GNPC-PetroSA deal: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong, I don’t see any reason they want me...

46 minutes ago

Ghanaian peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously at UN Headquarters ceremony Ghanaian peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously at UN Headquarters ceremony

52 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Presidential Staffer Kumawu by-election: Stop subjecting your followers to emotional abuse, false hop...

55 minutes ago

Bright Simons, Vice President at IMANI Africa Kumawu by-election results show Ghanaians remain dogmatically partisan – Bright ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Stop wasting time; IMF has said it so convene a national forum for comprehensive...

2 hours ago

We will try to maintain discipline for a successful IMF programme – Akufo-Addo We will try to maintain discipline for a successful IMF programme – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Bank of Ghanas State-of the Art cybersecurity infrastructure to fight cyber crime Bawumia commissions Bank of Ghana’s State-of the Art cybersecurity infrastructur...

3 hours ago

Video Ive never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu [Video] I’ve never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu

Latest: News
body-container-line