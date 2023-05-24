ModernGhana logo
UE/R: NEDCo raked in GHS7.9 million from post-paid customers in one month

By Emmanuel Akayeti || Contributor
The Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo) of the Volta River Authority (VRA) has retrieved about seven million nine hundred and eighty-four thousand, six hundred and fifty-eight Ghana (GHC 7,984. 658.40) out of the One hundred and twenty-five million owed by their post-paid customers after one-month revenue mobilization exercise in the Upper East and North East Regions.

A month ago, NEDCo staff embarked on a revenue mobilization exercise in a bid to retrieve the debts from customers.

The Upper East and North East Regional Billing and Revenue Mobilization Officer (BRMO) William Asare, explained that the revenue mobilization drive has yielded a lot of positive results.

He added that their monthly post-paid billing revenue stands at 5.8 million as against the 7.9 million realized within one month of the mobilization exercise. He indicated that going forward, the exercise should be sustained and by that, NEDCo will be able to get its post-paid bills paid in addition to part of the arrears owed them by customers monthly.

He stated that most of the defaulting customers have agreed to terms of payment with NEDCo in order to clear debts. “NEDCo has always shown a human face in the exercise of her duties as it’s a customer-centred company,” he added.

He further explained that, in the course of the one-month exercise, more than 6,321 defaulting customers have been disconnected. Some he said have shown up to redeem their debts, and power has since been restored to them others too are in the process. He also disclosed that some institutions that were hitherto not paying their bills have come to the negotiation table.

