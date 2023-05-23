ModernGhana logo
ABOK Muslim Chief commends Ga Council over ban on noise-making

By Faisal Mustapha
The Paramount Muslim Chief of Aplaku, Bortianor, Oshiyie and Kokrobite (ABOK) Sarki Salifu Attram has commended the Ga Traditional Council over measures put in place to enforce the ban on drumming and noise-making in the Greater Accra Region.

He also applauded the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey for his support and commitment to ensuring compliance with the directives.

Sarki Salifu Attram made the commendation after the Ga Traditional Council announced the ban on noise-making and drumming which took effect on the 15th of May 2023, as part of preparation towards the annual Homowo festival.

The month-long ban he said forms part of activities to mark the annual Homowo festival adding that activities such as using loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral rites and roadside evangelism are all affected.

According to him, the time has come for all chiefs, opinion leaders, philanthropists and other stakeholders to come on board to ensure that the culture and traditions of Ga people are respected adding that when people respect their culture and traditions they will in turn respect the people.

He called on the task force which consists of AMA personnel, the Police Service and Representatives of the Traditional Councils to work diligently in the interest of Ga people.

He also advised the Ga youth who are not mandated to enforce the ban not to take the law into their own hands but to rather video anyone who flouts the law and call on the appropriate task force to deal with the matter.

Sarki Salifu Attram used the opportunity to call on all Muslims under his jurisdiction to strictly adhered to the directives of the Ga Traditional Council so as to live in harmony with all.

He stated that Muslims in Aplaku, Bortianor, Oshiyie and Kokrobite have over the years respected the culture and traditions of the people and wIll not disobey the directives of the Traditional Council.

