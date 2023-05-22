Alan Kyerematen celebrates mother’s 103rd birthday

Former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen has celebrated his mother Victoria Kyerematen who turned 103 years old today, May 22.

In a social media post, he described the new age as a milestone and "truly remarkable" — thanking God for her life.

"Happy 103rd Birthday to my mother," he wrote.

Mr. Kyerematen, 67, is a veteran politician and an aspirant in the NPP's 2024 flagbearer and presidential race.

He has had a lengthy career in both the public and private sectors.

He served two terms as Ghana's Trade and Industry Minister between 2003 to 2009 under the Kufuor administration.

Prior to that, in 1994, Mr Kyerematen was listed by Time Magazine as one of the 100 global leaders for the new millennium, alongside Bill Gates, John F. Kennedy Jr. and others.

Before his ministerial position, Mr Kyerematen was appointed Ghana's ambassador to the U.S. when the NPP came into office in 2001.

He served as a trade advisor at the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He headed the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC); a centre created by the ECA with the main objective of strengthening the human and institutional capacities of African governments to formulate and implement sound trade policies and participates more effectively in trade negotiations at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

Mr. Kyerematen’s political career dates back to the inception of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 1992 and has held several positions in the party.

His mother, Victoria Kyerematen, has played a supporting role throughout his career, providing him with motherly love and inspiration.

Her longevity and good health at 103 years have undoubtedly been a blessing to the blessing the Kyeremateng family.