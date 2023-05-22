ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

St Anne’s Hospital: NEDCo power disconnection kills two babies; three in critical condition

Health St Annes Hospital: NEDCo power disconnection kills two babies; three in critical condition
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Two babies have died while three more are in critical condition at St. Anne's Hospital in Damongo due to power disconnection to the facility by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

Power supply to the hospital was disconnected for the second time last Tuesday due to the facility's failure to settle an outstanding electricity bill of over four million Ghana cedis.

The head of communications and clinical coordinator of the hospital Dr. Gbeadese Ahmed told Citi News that the two babies were lost because of the inability of the hospital to get blood from the Blood Bank due to lack of power.

He added that due to the power situation, the hospital could also not test for compatible blood to transfuse to the babies.

“From the very first time they disconnected us, we lost a baby and the second time we lost another. As we speak, there is another one in critical condition because we couldn’t transfuse [blood to] them. It looks like almost every day we are going to have a problem to deal with.”

Dr. Gbeadese added that the hospital had suspended deliveries due to the power disconnection

On May 4, the electricity company cut off power supply to the hospital, but it was later reconnected after the intervention of the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril.

However, NEDCo issued a warning stating that it’s team would disconnect the hospital again on May 9 if the outstanding debt remained unpaid.

In a Citi News interview, Mr. Rashid Damba, the hospital's accountant, lamented that efforts to prevent the disconnection had been in vain.

“We have done everything humanly possible to prevent NEDCo from disconnecting power supply to the hospital, but our efforts have not yielded the desired outcome,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ghanas international reserves increase to US5.7 billion after receipt of IMF cash – BoG Ghana’s international reserves increase to US$5.7 billion after receipt of IMF c...

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Monetary Policy Rate maintained at 29.5%

3 hours ago

Expect more more rains and thunderstorms – Meteo warns Expect more more rains and thunderstorms – Meteo warns

3 hours ago

Iran bans dual citizens from becoming lawmakers Iran bans dual citizens from becoming lawmakers

3 hours ago

VR: Torgbi Fiti condemns assault on immigration officers at Aflao border V/R: Torgbi Fiti condemns assault on immigration officers at Aflao border

3 hours ago

Let's pray for Parliament to pass Anti LGBTQ+ into Law — Rev. Tsagli “Let's pray for Parliament to pass Anti LGBTQ+ into Law” — Rev. Tsagli

3 hours ago

Financial clearance for 'allawa' coming May ending – RNMA assure members Financial clearance for 'allawa' coming May ending – RNMA assure members

3 hours ago

Dampare meets NDC, NPP leadership ahead of Kumawu by-election Dampare meets NDC, NPP leadership ahead of Kumawu by-election

3 hours ago

said Soubbi Weddady, vice-president of the Islamist party Ruling Party wins Parliament election in Mauritania

3 hours ago

Bono East: Teenage boy drowns in Volta Lake; two others rescued Bono East: Teenage boy drowns in Volta Lake; two others rescued

Latest: Health
body-container-line