Dagomba chief of Kintampo visits Tamale Technical University DASA

By Nurudeen Ibrahim II Contributor
Dagomba chief of Kintampo visits Tamale Technical University DASA
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

His Royal, Naa Baaki Musah, the Dagbamba Chief of Kintampo and President of the council of Dagbamba chiefs in the Bono-East region has paid a courtesy call on management and members of the Dagbon Students Association at the Tamale Technical University (TaTU).

The visit was to help the chief familiarize himself with management and students of the University and the Tamale Technical Institute (TTI).

In an engagement with the Dean of the Faculty of Business and DASA Patron of the University, Professor Abdul Razak Abubakari and leadership of the Association, Naa Baaki reiterated his commitment and the need for Dagbon youth to make education their utmost priority.

According to him, the Northern Region will continue to be deprived of the needed development, if the youth fail to prioritize education.

He said poverty is one factor that affects youth development in the north, adding that, “the youth should work harder to overcome the challenge”.

Professor Abdul Razak on behalf of the University management thanked the chief and his entourage for the visit.

He hoped that the visit would help create stronger bonds of brotherhood between Naa Baaki's palace, DASA and the Tamale Technical University.

Prof. Abdul Razak used the opportunity to share the courses being studied at the University, including a new entrepreneurship development programme aimed to empower students directly.

The DASA chief of the University, Naa Nurudeen lauded the eminent chief for his endless efforts in bringing development to Kintampo and its environment, adding that, many are back to school due to his intervention.

“You're repositioning Dagbon positively in the southern sector through your developmental agenda, you have touched so many lives in the area and still impacting, we're very proud of you may you grow from strength to strength to continue to do more, on behalf of students of TaTU and TTI am appealing to you to extend your philanthropic work to us,” he stated.

Naa Nurudeen further appealed for mechanized boreholes at the two educational institutions to help reduce the water predicament.

