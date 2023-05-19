Ahmed Suale was killed in similar styled case after meeting AG to give testimony against Nyantakyi — Anas

An Accra High Court's order for undercover investigator Anas Aremeyaw Anas to reveal his identity to former Ghana Football Association President, Kwasi Nyantakyi in chambers before testifying in open court wearing a face mask has been declined.

Anas cites concerns about his security and safety.

Tiger Eye PI, an investigative firm has released a statement explaining that complying with the court's order would compromise Anas' security.

The statement cited the murder of one of its investigators, Ahmed Suale, who was shot dead on the same day he had engaged with the Attorney General's office to give his testimony against Mr. Nyantakyi as a star witness.

The firm argued that these circumstances presented a clear danger to Anas's security and safety, making it impossible to reveal his identity to the accused person in the judges' chambers or any other location.

While Anas expressed his willingness and readiness to testify for the prosecution, he emphasized the risks associated with complying with the court's condition.

“As much as Anas is willing and ready to testify for the prosecution, doing so under the condition specified by the court, presents a clear and present danger to his security and safety.

“Under these circumstances, prudence requires that he declines the invitation to endanger his life and accordingly declines the invitation to reveal his identity to the accused person in the judges’ chamber or any other place," the statement noted.

The Supreme Court ruling, delivered by Justice Marie Louise Simmons on Wednesday, May 17 wants Anas to disguise himself during his testimony in open court but required Nyantakyi to identify him in chambers beforehand.

