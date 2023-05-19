Christian Council to engage Ga Traditional Council to obtain clear directives on ban on noise-making

The Christian Council of Ghana has expressed its intention to collaborate the Ga Traditional Council in order to obtain clear directives regarding the ban on drumming and noise-making.

The ban, which precedes the annual Homowo festival, commenced on May 15, with the Ga Traditional Council urging all individuals within its jurisdiction to comply with the directive.

However, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs stated in a release that the council has endorsed the use of microphones and public address systems by clergy, but at reduced volumes. Nevertheless, the Ga Traditional Council has refuted this claim.

Reverend Dr. Cyril Fayose, General Secretary for the Christian Council, explained in an interview with Citi News that they would seek clarification on the directive to ensure harmony with the traditional authorities.

“I will clarify the issue with the traditional council, and also with the Ministry of chieftaincy. When we are clear on what they are demanding, we will send same message to our congregants. At the end of the day, we have to collaborate for the observation to be successful. If there is a misunderstanding, the observation of the silence will not be successful. So we will talk to them and clarify issues,” the General Secretary for the Christian Council of Ghana said.

Background

The one-month ban on all forms of noise-making and drumming in Accra came into effect on May 15, 2023.

This ban is part of the preparations for the celebration of the Homowo festival by the Ga people.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) issued a statement reminding residents within its jurisdiction about this annual practice and urged compliance with the directive.

The ban encompasses any kind of noise-making activity, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral rites, and roadside evangelism.

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has stated that the Regional Security Council will ensure strict adherence to the ban throughout the region.

