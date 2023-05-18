W/N: Marijuana seller beaten to death at Sehwi Ahibenso by gang

A gang of wee sellers has beaten a member to death at Sehwi Ahibenso in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.

The deceased, Kwadwo Afful is an alleged member of a gang known for selling marijuana in the town.

Information gathered indicates that the 30-year-old man was given the marijuana to go and sell but after selling, he refused to give an account to the gang leader.

The gang reportedly planned, attacked the deceased and beat him to death.

His lifeless body was discovered on the principal street of Ahibenso on Thursday morning.

The grandfather of the deceased, Daniel Kwasi Tawiah who is devastated by the incident confirmed to the media that he was told his grandson was beaten to death by ghetto boys.

Following a report to the Bodi Police, the body has been conveyed and deposited at the Juaboso Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the Police have taken over the case and started an investigation to ascertain what really happened.

No suspect has been arrested yet.