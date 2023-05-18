ModernGhana logo
Check UniMAC’s 2023/2024 academic year’s top-up degrees eligibility criteria

The University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMAC) has opened admissions for its Top-Up degree program for the 2023/24 academic year.

The top-up degree allows students with relevant diplomas and higher national diplomas to gain a full bachelor's degree in two years.

The top-up degree provides an opportunity for diploma holders to quickly advance their careers by earning a full bachelor's degree in communications and related fields.

Interested applicants are urged to apply before the admission deadline, August 31, 2023.

To qualify for admission into the program, applicants must meet one of the following criteria:

• Hold a UniMAC Diploma with a final Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.5 and above. Alternatively, a diploma from another accredited institution with a minimum CGPA of 3.0 or an average grade of B. Candidates with lower results may be considered under a fee-paying option.

• Have a UniMAC Diploma with National Polytechnic Teachers Examination (NAPTEX) certification, which makes them eligible to apply for the 300-Level (final year) top-up program.

• Possess a diploma from other disciplines with a Final Grade Point Average of 3.00.

• Hold a Higher National Diploma with at least a Lower Second Class division in fields like Marketing, IT, Management, Social Sciences and Humanities.

• Be a final year diploma student, able to apply as an awaiting results candidate once certificates and transcripts are provided.

