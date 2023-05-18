EOCO publishes list of wanted persons

18.05.2023 LISTEN

Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has released a list of persons.

The list containing the details of three people was shared on EOCO’s official Twitter page.

The three men, Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng a.k.a. chilling are wanted for various fraudulent activities.

Ezekiel is wanted for stealing and involvement in SIM swap fraud. In the case of Nicholas, EOCO did not state what crime he is alleged to have committed but urged the public to provide details of his whereabouts.

In the case of Derrick, he is wanted by the EOCO for the alleged offences of stealing, defrauding by false pretense, and money laundering.

Attached are their images:

—Citi Newsroom