18.05.2023

NDC pledges massive support for James Gyakye Quayson to win back Assin North seat Supreme Court stripped

The National Democratic Congress has pledged massive support for James Gyakye Quayson to win back the Assin North parliamentary seat when a by-election takes place.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Parliament should remove Mr. Gyakye Quayson's name from its records as Assin North MP for owing allegiance to Canada.

After the 2020 election, James Gyakye Quayson was charged for having dual citizenship.

Following the latest court ruling, Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC in a statement said, “The full weight of the party, including the Minority Caucus in Parliament, will be put behind Honourable Quayson so as to ensure an even more resounding victory for him in the upcoming bye-election.”

In a statement, the minority leader, Ato Forson, stated that “at the time of his election, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson was not a dual citizen, neither was he a dual citizen as at the time he took the oath of office as a Member of Parliament”.

He added, “The intention of the framers of Ghana’s constitution is not to allow a dual citizen to perform the functions of Parliament.”

The NDC Caucus described the SP decision as odd and cited Honorable J.H. Mensah, Honorable Baba Jamal and Honorable Peter Amewu in a similar case where the "Supreme Court had stated that it did not have the jurisdiction to invalidate a Parliamentary election and that the High Court is where such a matter should be taken."

The party said that while there are “serious questions about the legitimacy of this decision after consultation with Hon Quayson, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to state unequivocally that we are ready for the bye-election that is now the result of this decision.”

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

Page: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

