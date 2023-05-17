Opaque Gold4Oil scheme, stealing of Covid-19 Funds were to fund Bawumia’s campaign – Clement Apaak

17.05.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Clement Apaak has alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the preferred candidate of President Akufo-Addo to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 General Election.

In a post on social media, the Minority MP made the claim that the NPP government stole funds meant to fight the Coronavirus pandemic to fund the campaign of the Vice President.

Clement Apaak also alleges that the involvement of government officials in illegal mining (galamsey) and the introduction of the Gold for Oil scheme are all parts of a broader plan to secure funds to push Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next NPP flagbearer.

“The involvement of gov't officials in Galamsey, including the Jubilee House, the opaque Gold4Oil scheme created by the Lying one, and the stealing of COVID-19 funds were to fund the campaign of the Lying One, the preferred candidate of Akufo-Addo, and the NPP,” Clement Appaak said in a post on Twitter.

The post is accompanied by a video of Bawumia-branded pickups which have reportedly been procured at the cost of $6 million.

Reports suggest that the Office of the Vice President has procured the 100 pickup trucks worth $6 million.

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor is stunned by the news and is wondering where Dr. Bawumia got that amount of money to buy the pickups.