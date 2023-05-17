Avoid women who are used to being showered with gifts before sex – Marriage Coach advises men

Nigerian Marriage and Parenting Coach, Jane Chukwu has warned men against pursuing relationships with women who are used to being showered with gifts and extravagant gestures before sex.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 16, Chukwu advised men to be cautious about pursuing women who are obsessed with lavish gifts and going on trips with rich men.

“Someone who is used to being shopped for before sex or pampered before sex is not someone you want to be your wife," Chukwu wrote.

"Can you afford the luxury jet, hotels, and vacations that her sugar daddies have given to her? With your small hustling, you want to compete with drug lords and politicians? Dear brother, admire from afar and walk away, never try to beat the price. You can't outbeat a thousand men that have had her,” she stressed.

Chukwu also argued that women who are always demanding attention from men may not make good long-term partners.

“How do you think she will give you the attention that other men pay 20 million naira for?" Chukwu wrote in a similar post, adding, "Have you asked yourself why they make good sidechicks and bad wives? Money is the difference."