My victory is about creating a society that allows Ghanaians to live decent, dignified lives — Mahama

Flagbearer elect of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has indicated that his victory in the party’s presidential primaries is a victory for all Ghanaians.

After being declared winner of the two-man race on Sunday, the former President delivered his formal acceptance speech on Monday, May 15, at an event at the University of Development Studies in Tamale.

In his speech, John Dramani Mahama noted that his win is not about him but about creating a society that allows Ghanaians to live decent lives.

“This victory is not about me, John Dramani Mahama. It is about our people and the creation of a society that allows our citizens to live a decent and dignified life. It is about expanding access to health care so that our mothers and sisters would not lose their lives carrying out their biological duty of procreation; it is about the little children whose promising future is cut short because of a dangerous boat crossing in search of education.

“It is also about managing our economy and finances in a manner that does not require the appropriation of the lifetime investments of our retired senior citizens and the middle class,” John Dramani Mahama argued.

After accepting to be the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama indicated that he recognises the task at hand to win power for the party in the 2024 General Election to set Ghana on the right path.

“I accept this onerous responsibility placed on my shoulders with absolute humility and a deep sense of respect for the tough tasks that lie ahead in Resetting our beloved nation Ghana to one that allows us to regain our lost glory.

“Ours is a nation that led the decolonization process in Africa; a nation held up as the model of democracy and governance in Africa; a nation of prudence in the management of its economy and national resources,” the former President shared.