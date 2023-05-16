ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My victory is about creating a society that allows Ghanaians to live decent, dignified lives — Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Former President, John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer elect of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has indicated that his victory in the party’s presidential primaries is a victory for all Ghanaians.

After being declared winner of the two-man race on Sunday, the former President delivered his formal acceptance speech on Monday, May 15, at an event at the University of Development Studies in Tamale.

In his speech, John Dramani Mahama noted that his win is not about him but about creating a society that allows Ghanaians to live decent lives.

“This victory is not about me, John Dramani Mahama. It is about our people and the creation of a society that allows our citizens to live a decent and dignified life. It is about expanding access to health care so that our mothers and sisters would not lose their lives carrying out their biological duty of procreation; it is about the little children whose promising future is cut short because of a dangerous boat crossing in search of education.

“It is also about managing our economy and finances in a manner that does not require the appropriation of the lifetime investments of our retired senior citizens and the middle class,” John Dramani Mahama argued.

After accepting to be the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama indicated that he recognises the task at hand to win power for the party in the 2024 General Election to set Ghana on the right path.

“I accept this onerous responsibility placed on my shoulders with absolute humility and a deep sense of respect for the tough tasks that lie ahead in Resetting our beloved nation Ghana to one that allows us to regain our lost glory.

“Ours is a nation that led the decolonization process in Africa; a nation held up as the model of democracy and governance in Africa; a nation of prudence in the management of its economy and national resources,” the former President shared.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama My victory is about creating a society that allows Ghanaians to live decent, dig...

1 hour ago

Remember my promises and hold me accountable – Mahama tells Ghanaians Remember my promises and hold me accountable – Mahama tells Ghanaians

1 hour ago

Guinea-Bissau President honours Akufo-Addo with highest state accolade Guinea-Bissau President honours Akufo-Addo with highest state accolade

1 hour ago

NPP will struggle to win Dome Kwabenya seat without Sarah Adwoa Safo – Pollster NPP will struggle to win Dome Kwabenya seat without Sarah Adwoa Safo – Pollster

1 hour ago

Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses

1 hour ago

Dr. Duffuor caused his sons defeat – Global InfoAnalytics Dr. Duffuor caused his son’s defeat – Global InfoAnalytics

2 hours ago

NDC primaries: I can tell you, it was part of their strategy to get me out but God isn't their village chief — Muntaka lament attacks NDC primaries: I can tell you, it was part of their strategy to get me out but G...

2 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Enough is enough; Ghanaians have suffered under your government – Mahama to Akuf...

2 hours ago

GII calls for investigations of cash spraying, gifts during NDC primaries

Latest: News
body-container-line