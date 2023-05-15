Victims of Weija-Gbawe drowning buried today

The bodies of the nine schoolchildren, who drowned after the boat they were travelling on capsized on the estuary at Wiaboman, have been laid to rest today, May 14.

Family and friends of the children could not hold back their tears when the bodies were laid at the Bortianor Palace Park for a final farewell.

Nine schoolchildren met their untimely deaths on May 10 when the canoe they were travelling on capsized and drowned at Faana in the Weija Gbawe municipality in Accra.

Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) bashed the Ghana Education Service (GES) over its failure to providing life jackets for students living on island communities when a similar incident happened at Atigagorrne/Wayokope, on January 25, where 8 pupils drowned.

It was later disclosed by the Chief Executive for the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Patrick K.B. Kumor that a 12-year-old was paddling the canoe at the time of the accident happened.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey is in attendance.

—citinewsroom