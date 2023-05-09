NPP primaries: Dr. Duffuor has no track record; he can’t compare himself to Mahama – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George is confident John Dramani Mahama will easily brush aside Dr. Kwabena Duffuor in the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to emerge winner.

In his view, Dr. Duffuor, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana has no track record to compare himself with the formal President.

Speaking to TV3, Sam George argued that even in the event that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor wins the NDC presidential elections, he will campaign on the records of John Dramani Mahama.

“In the very unlikely event, in the 0.0001per cent probability chance that he becomes the flagbearer of the NDC, whose records is he going to campaign on? Is it not John Mahama’s records? Mr. Duffuor has no record. He was the Minister in the government when John Mahama was the Vice President, Monkeys play by sizes. He cannot compare himself with Former President Mahama,” the Ningo Prampram MP said.

Sam George continued, “President Mahama has a track record as president, he has a track record as an appointee of Mr. Mahama’s government because Mr. Mahama and President Mills formed the government and appointed him.

“Everything he has achieved or claimed to have achieved was at the direction and behests of Prof Mills and Mr. Mahama.

“When it comes to records, Mr. Mahama took over the reins of government at a time when we had only one oil field and bequeathed three oil fields to this government.”

Ahead of the NDC presidential primaries next weekend, many believe the contest will be between John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

They are both confident of leading the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.