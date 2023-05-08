Executive Secretary of Anti-gay Coalition wants anti-LGBTQ NDC MPs retained in upcoming primaries

Moses Foh-Amoaning

In the upcoming NDC primaries, the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values reaffirms its support for the seven National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament who championed the formulation and passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The NDC MPs are Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram; Emmanuel Kwasi Bedrah of Ho West; Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor of South Dayi, Helen Adjoa Ntoso of Krachi East, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah of La Dadekotopon; Della Sowah of Kpando and Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini of Tamale North.

A statement released by Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the Coalition yesterday stated “it was incumbent on delegates to retain the NDC MPs to enable them to continue with the Godly works they are doing for the country.”

“Therefore, we ask all delegates within the constituencies of these Honourable Members of Parliament to vote massively to keep them in their seat as they help steer the passage of this all-important Bill.

“We are enjoined by the Holy Scripture in Nehemiah 2:18 and encouraged by Zachariah 4:6-9, that by the help of the Lord and the joint-support of all and sundry, victory shall be secured for these Seven Honourable Members of Parliament,” the statement added.

It stressed that the Coalition members have painstakingly worked on the bill in addition to writing and laying it “tirelessly to bring the Bill to its current status in Parliament, where it has now been placed before the plenary for full debate.”

The Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee presented the report on the Bill to the house on March 30. When the House reconvenes from recess, there will likely be a discussion and eventual approval or rejection.

The Bill aims to make support for same-sex partnerships illegal.

Critics contend that if passed, the measure, which has received international attention, will be restrictive and limit the sexual rights of members of the LGBTQ community, which they view as being fundamental rights but proponents are convinced that the proposed law is in conformity with Ghana’s cultural and religious values.

The Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs received and publicly heard more than 150 memoranda for and against the bill. The chairman of the committee, Kwame Anyinadu-Antwi, claimed that the various arguments were included in the report that will be discussed.