Star Assurance, Zoomlion, New Juaben traditional Council, GPRTU, others clean up Koforidua

By Edwin Kofi Siaw || Eastern Regional Correspondent
Star Assurance Company Ltd in partnership with Zoomlion, GPRTU and the New Juaben traditional council has organized a massive clean-up exercise at the main lorry terminals in Koforidua in the Eastern region on Saturday.

The clean-up exercise was joined by the Omanhene of New Juaben traditional area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III and staff of Star Assurance as part of the activities to celebrate the 38th anniversary of the company.

Gutters choked with plastic material and silts were cleaned while waste materials and heaps of garbage that had been abandoned for days were cleared.

Omanhene of New Juaben traditional area commended Star Assurance for the intervention.

The Chief Finance Officer of Star Assurance, Justice Frank Offei, said the clean-up exercise reflects the company's vision of being a solid partner in promoting good hygiene.

Drivers were educated on road safety measures as well as various motor insurance packages by Star Assurance.

Star Assurance delegation subsequently visited Omanhene of New Juaben Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III at his palace to donate Ghc10,000 and two handwashing facilities to support his development agenda.

