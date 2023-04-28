Driving with photocopied license no longer permitted – DVLA to drivers

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has served notice that from May 1, it will begin an exercise to deal with drivers without valid licenses on the road.

The notice issued on April 26, said drivers who will be found culpable will have their cars impounded.

This will not only affect drivers without valid licenses but drivers who drive around with photocopied licenses as well.

The exercise will be conducted in accordance with Road Traffic Regulations 47, 158 of 1.1 2180 of 2012.

Others that will be affected will be drivers who drive with expired licenses, fake licenses, or use the wrong class of license.

“Note that the Authority will not permit any of these infractions any longer from 1" May 2023. This includes all road users using vehicles,” parts of the notice by DVLA said.

It continued, “No exemptions except vehicles police, prisons, fire, military, and immigration registered number plates.

All drivers are to treat the notice as a caution to avoid embarrassment and inconvenience.