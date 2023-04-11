Bawumia to deliver keynote address at 2023 Harvard Africa Development Conference

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

11.04.2023

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the guest of honour at the 2023 Harvard Africa Development Conference.

At the Conference, the Vice President will deliver the keynote address.

In a press release from the office of the Vice President, it has indicated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will leave Ghana on Thursday, April 13, and return to the country on Sunday, April 18.

The Africa Development Conference is an event that convenes students, academia and practitioners to highlight and explore critical issues related to the development of the African continent's development.