11.04.2023 Headlines

Bawumia to deliver keynote address at 2023 Harvard Africa Development Conference

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
11.04.2023 LISTEN

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the guest of honour at the 2023 Harvard Africa Development Conference.

At the Conference, the Vice President will deliver the keynote address.

In a press release from the office of the Vice President, it has indicated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will leave Ghana on Thursday, April 13, and return to the country on Sunday, April 18.

“The Vice President, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will address the 2023 edition of the Harvard Africa Development Conference at the Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts in the United States as the Guest of Honour.

“The Conference, which is organised annually by the African Caucus of Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and the Harvard African Law Association, will be held on the 15th and 16th of April 2023.

“The Vice President leaves Ghana on Thursday, 13th April and returns to Ghana on Sunday, 18th April, 2023.

“As the Guest of Honour, Vice President Bawumia will deliver the keynote address,” parts of the release from the office of the Vice President signed by his Spokesperson Gideon Boako said.

The Africa Development Conference is an event that convenes students, academia and practitioners to highlight and explore critical issues related to the development of the African continent's development.

