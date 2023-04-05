Akrofuom District Assembly poised to provide quality and accessible health care to the people

05.04.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive for the Akrofuom District Hon. Maurice Jonas Woode has assured residents that the Assembly is committed to providing quality and accessible healthcare to the people.

He said this has been evident in the initiation of numerous significant interventions the Assembly has put in place especially with the construction of a number of CHPS compounds in the District.

Reading his sessional address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, 4th April, 2023, the DCE intimated that he has signed an agreement with the Japan Embassy on behalf of the people of Akrofuom, for a grant of 92,590 USD to construct a CHPS Compound with a 4-unit nurses' quarters at Yaa Dome.

Hon. Woode further stated that the Local Management Committee of the Minerals Development Fund has also started the construction of a CHPs compound with a 2-Unit Nurses Quarters at Kubi to address the health concerns at the community and its environment.

"The renovation of the Nurses' Quarters at Mensonso and the Ampunyase Health Center is underway to give these facilities a facelift. The construction of a CHPS Compound at Mpirakyire is also ongoing, while processes are underway to give a facelift to the CHPS Compounds at Grumesa and Wamase when funds become available," the DCE added.

On education, the DCE said the Assembly is committed to ensuring equal access to quality education in the district. As part of measures to improve learning outcomes in the education sector, the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Hatchery Positivo BGH, is set to establish smart classrooms for selected basic schools in the country, including Akrofuom D/A JHS and Brofuyedru D/A basic school.

The smart classrooms would be equipped with teacher laptops, fifty tablets, a projector, content access point, storage units, a virtual library, coding robotics AI kit and curriculum, Teacher 4.0 Cut classroom block with other auxiliary facilities to be used as a model school at Akrofuom.

He again revealed that the Member of Parliament, Hon. Alex Blankson is also liaising with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation to put up a 6-Unit classroom block at Sikaman.

"Efforts are underway to increase access in all communities in the district. Schools with dilapidated structures, like Nyamebekyere JHS, will receive the needed attention when funds become available," he stated.

Assembly exceeds IGF revenue

The Hon. DCE reported that the Assembly had exceeded its projected Internal Generated Fund (IGF) target for September 2022. The actual amount raised was GHC734,323.31, compared to the budgeted amount of GHC680,000. As a result, the budgeted revenue figure will be reviewed to GHC750,000.

However, the DCE expressed concerns over the delay in the disbursement of the District Assembly's Common Fund (DACF), which has led the management to finance capital expenditure from the IGF, including a classroom block at Akrofuom D/A. The DCE called on all members to help broaden the Assembly's revenue base by identifying potential IGF items.

Hon. Maurice Jonas Woode expressed his gratitude to the Assembly members for their dedicated service to the district and the cordial relationship established over the years.