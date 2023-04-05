ModernGhana logo
Do you have another stupid question? — Nana Aba jabs Twitter troll over question on dinner with Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey[left], Nana Aba Anamoah and one other having a dinner
Thomas Partey[left], Nana Aba Anamoah and one other having a dinner

Nana Aba Anamoah, a popular Ghanaian media personality, has hit out at a Twitter user who asked if she felt safe after having dinner with Black Stars' deputy captain Thomas Partey.

Ms. Anamoah was angered by the question, which she described as "stupid".

The tweep’s question was; “Did she get home safe?”

She replied: "Yes, I did. I always feel safe around Partey. He's a perfect gentleman. Do you have another stupid question?"

Ms. Anamoah is a well-known television host who interviews Ghana's political leaders, celebrities, athletes and influential personalities.

