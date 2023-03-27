ModernGhana logo
Youth urged to seize opportunities in real estate industry for national development

Mr. Abdulai Abanga, the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing has urged young people in Ghana to take advantage of the many possibilities in the real estate sector.

Speaking at the first-ever African Youth in Real Estate (AYIRE) conference at the University of Ghana Business School, Mr Abanga highlighted the potential of the industry to create jobs and spur economic growth.

Mr Abanga expressed concern about the high prices of housing units in the country, noting that many real estate developers fail to meet the housing needs of the average Ghanaian. He urged private developers to explore the opportunities in the government's new affordable Housing Programme, which aims to make land banks and on-site infrastructure available for affordable housing development.

The Deputy Minister explained that the government is committed to removing the challenges of land acquisition and on-site infrastructure development in order to attract private developers and reduce the cost of housing units. He encouraged private developers to take advantage of the initiative and work with the government to provide affordable housing solutions for Ghanaians.

The call by Mr Abanga to the youth in Ghana to take advantage of the opportunities in the real estate industry is expected to spur more interest in the sector and contribute to the development of the country.

The AYIRE conference brought together young professionals and entrepreneurs in the real estate industry to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the sector. Participants were urged to take advantage of the government's initiatives and to collaborate with each other to drive growth and development in the industry.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

