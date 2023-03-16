Three Beach Road mobile phone snatchers dragged to Tema Court A 

The Tema Circuit Court A has granted bail to Seth Fiagbetor, Henry Tetteh, and Sadat Mohammed for GHS 80,000.00 for acting together with a common purpose to rob people using the Tema-Sakumono Beach road of their mobile phones.

The accused persons: Fiagbetor 26-year-old is a Bolt Courier and resides at Saki Bediako; Tetteh 21-year-old is a Labourer and resides at Ashaiman Newtown; whilst Mohammed, 16-year-old also a Labourer resides at Ashaiman Tulaku.

The court presided over by Ms Agnes Opoku Banie granted the bail after all three had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case was, however, adjourned to April 27, 2023.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) George Doe, Prosecuting explained that the complainants were Hafisatu Abubakar Sadiq, 35-year-old, is unemployed and resides at Tema Community Three; and Abigail Amegatsey, 30-year-old Seamstress who resides at Tema Community One.

The rest were Anato Stephen 25-year-old is Uber Driver who resides at Tema Community Five, and Kwabena Frimpong Manso 48-year-old is a Lecturer who resides at Tema Community Two.

ASP Doe said on March 3, 2023, at about 1840 hours the complainants were all driving on Tema-Sakumono Beach Road when a vehicle caught fire which created heavy traffic.

The prosecutor said in the process the accused persons and their accomplices numbering about 15 started attacking occupants of vehicles and robbing them of their mobile phones.

According to the prosecution, the complainant Abubakar who was in Toyota Rav 4 with Tijani Abdul Rahaman the complaints husband and a witness in the case was talking to someone on the phone when Sadat Mohammed snatched her blue Vivo Mobile Phone.

The Complainant Abigail Amegatsey and her husband Davis Boafo were in their Toyota Vitz Salon car and the witness was holding his Gery colour Nokia Phone as well as her Blue Nokia Phone when one of the accused Mohammed the juvenile snatched her Nokia Phone.

ASP Doe said the complainant Stephen Anato whilst in his Uber car in the traffic also had his Tecno Spark 8 phone snatched from him by Henry Tetteh.

The Complainant Kwabena Frimpong-Manso's iPhone 11 Pros was also snatched from him and was able to identify Henry Tetteh as his attacker.

According to the prosecution, one of the witnesses at the scene pursued the accused persons and met a police Patrol team and reported the case to them.

The Police quickly conducted an intelligence-led operation and got six suspects arrested including Seth Fiagbetor, Henry Tetteh and Sadat Mohammed the juvenile, at the scene of the crime.

A search conducted on the juvenile led to the recovery of the iPhone 11 Pros, a Vivo, a blue Nokia, and Techno Spark 8 mobile phones, which were the items they robbed from the complainants.

In a preliminary investigative statement, all three confessed to the crime and mentioned Henry Tetteh as the leader of the robbery gang, and added that after the robbery Seth Fiagbetor gave him all the phones to keep for the group.

Police investigations also revealed that Seth Fiagbetor, Henry Tetteh and Sadat Mohammed with their accomplices now at large took advantage of the heavy vehicular traffic on the road, which also happened to be a holiday and conspired to rob the complainants of their mobile phones.

After investigations, the three accused persons were charged with the offence and put before the court.

GNA