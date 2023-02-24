I have been a victim of the Danquah-Busia tradition's campaign of slander and sabotage – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he empathises completely with the quandary Ghana’s first leader, President Kwame Nkrumah found himself in during the 24th February 1966 coup.

In a statement, he said after the Danquah-Busia political tradition conspired with external intelligence agencies to initiate Ghana's first coup d'etat, which toppled the government of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, they failed to deliver what they promised.

“In 1966, I was a young boy still in primary school. But I remember highlights of the dark days that followed the February 24, 1966 coup.

“The perpetrators woefully failed to liberate Ghana as they had promised. They instead initiated a long nightmare that destroyed Nkrumah's vision for Ghana and Africa,” parts of a statement from John Dramani Mahama said on Friday.

According to him, he has, unfortunately, been a victim of the Danquah-Busia tradition's campaign of slander and sabotage.

“As a former President of Ghana who has also been at the receiving end of the Danquah-Busia tradition's campaign of slander and sabotage, I can empathise completely with the quandary President Nkrumah found himself in,” the former President said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama is calling on Ghanaians, security agencies, and armed forces to remain loyal to the 1992 Constitution.

“As today marks 57 years of that coup d'etat, I call on all fellow Ghanaians and our patriotic security agencies and armed forces to mark this day as one of reflection and to remain loyal to the 1992 Constitution as we begin the task of rescuing our dear nation from the dark pit the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has plunged us into,” Mahama added in his statement.