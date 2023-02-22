RoseFabricsGh and Creative Impulse donate to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

RoseFabricsGh, a Ghana-based fabric store, in collaboration with Creative Impulse, has extended charity to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as part of its corporate social responsibility.

They donated essential items to patients and staff at the health facility on Friday, February 17.

The donation included bags of rice, packs of bottled water, toiletries, and fabrics, among others, to support the patients and the hard-working staff of the hospital.

The Accra Psychiatric Hospital is one of the major hospitals in Ghana that provides mental health services to patients.

Speaking on the donation, Philip Afflu, Head of Administration and Finance, said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to give back to the community and to support the patients and staff of Accra Psychiatric Hospital."

He continued, "As a business, we believe it is our responsibility to support our community and make a positive impact wherever we can."

The donation was well received by the patients and staff of the hospital, who expressed their gratitude to RoseFabricsGh and Creative Impulse for their generosity.

The collaboration between RoseFabricsGH, Creative Impulse and Smile for Hope foundation is a testament to the commitment of local businesses to give back to communities and make a positive impact in the lives of others.

The donation is a reminder that in times of need, it is important to come together and support one another.

The donation was a success, and both RoseFabricsGh and Creative Impulse look forward to future collaborations to make a difference in the community.