Retrieve looted public funds paid to Cary Summers, others and leave pensioners alone – Ablakwa to gov’t

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has commended former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo for her bravery to speak out against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The respected retired public servant joined members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum to picket at the Ministry of Finance on Friday, February 10 to demand their exclusion from government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

For Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sophia Akuffo deserves a 21-gun salute for showing a lot of courage to join her fellow pensioners.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government must focus on retrieving money paid to Cary Summers and others for work on the National Cathedral and leave the aged alone.

“21-gun salute for former CJ Sophia Akuffo & her courageous fellow senior citizens.

“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta govt must now retrieve looted public funds from Cary Summers (GHS28.2million); David Adjaye (GHS152million); Frontiers (GHS1.5billion) & leave the aged alone,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Sophia Akufo-Addo has charged government to show that it is ready to help itself to address the challenges facing the country before it asks pensioners to help by signing onto the DDEP.

“You are not telling us about how you are going to be able to make things better but just that help me and I help you. No, you help yourself first. Let me see you doing something serious because we have seen these sorts of things too many times,” the former Justice told journalists when she joined the protest by the pensioners today.