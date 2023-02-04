Today in history: How J.B Danquah died 58 years ago at Nsawam prison

Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, also known as J.B. Danquah, one of Ghana's greats, died in a tragic way 58 years ago.

On February 4, 1965, he died of a heart attack while detained without trial at Nsawam Medium Prison.

He was one of the leaders who ran for president against Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in April 1960 but lost.

On October 3, 1961, Danquah was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act for alleged involvement in plots to destabilise the CPP government.

On June 22, 1962, he was released and elected President of the Ghana Bar Association.

On January 8, 1964, the then-69-year-old was arrested again for allegedly being involved in a plot against the President and he died as a result.

Danquah was given a national funeral after the National Liberation Council (NLC) overthrew the CPP government in February 1966.

Boakye Danquah, born on December 18, 1895, rose to prominence as an astute politician, scholar, lawyer and one of Ghana's founding fathers.

He was a key figure in pre- and post-colonial Ghana, which was formerly known as the Gold Coast. He is credited with giving the country its name.

Danquah was a key opponent of President and independence leader Kwame Nkrumah during his political career.

He was described as the "doyen of Gold Coast politics" by the Watson Commission of Inquiry into the 1948 Accra riots.