Why go to the same Agyinasare you claim is not from God and fake? — Kumchacha slams 'hypocrite' Ken Agyapong

Prophet Nicholas Osei, known popularly as Kumchacha has released lashes out at Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The leader and founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries claim the Assin Central legislator once described Bishop Charles Agyinasare of the Perez Chapel International as fake.

But according to Prophet Kumchacha, Mr. Agyapong recently visited a programme co-hosted by the man of God he despises and even asked for his prayers.

The Prophet, who is aspiring to become Ghana’s president, during an interview on Accra-based Mama Radio, said the legislator’s presidential bid is soiled with dishonesty because of his past attitudes.

"With the advent of social media and the kind of world we live in today, whatever you do or say comes back to you in the future. If you decide to contest for office everything you have done in the past including from your school days will be brought up," he said.

He continued, “Kennedy in the past said Reverend Agyanasare is not from God and that all the miracles he performed are not real. He said it on Net2 TV. The next thing we saw was Kennedy Agyapong attending a programme hosted by Reverend Owusu Ansah and Agyinasare.”

“The same Agyinasare who was accused of not being a man of God prayed for Kennedy Agyapong. You said he is not from God so how does he end up praying for you?" Kumchacha quizzes.