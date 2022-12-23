Members of OBOSA urged to let unity lead, seek development for Oti Boateng SHS

Members have been urged to live in unity to help develop OBOSS

23.12.2022 LISTEN

In the season of love and forgiveness, members of Oti Boateng Old Students’ Association have urged members to bury their differences and live in unity.

In a Christmas message statement signed by the National General Secretary, Ms Gifty Asabre, it emphasised that with a united front, certainly, the Association can develop Oti Boateng Senior High School (OBOSS).

It added the Oti Boateng Old Students’ Association (OBOSA) cannot experience any meaningful development, making it difficult for the association to deliver the School Support Project Agenda.

“To this end, I urge members of OBOSA not to sit on the fence; instead, they should put their shoulders to the wheel to speed up the development and progress of the school by helping the management to succeed,” the statement stated.

Read the full statement below:

OTI BOATENG OLD STUDENTS’ ASSOCIATION (OBOSA)

TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES

PRESS RELEASE

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FROM THE NATIONAL SECRETARIAT OF OBOSA

May the spirit of hope that Christmas brings help you find contentment in little things.

Please, let’s bury our differences in the interest of unity and peaceful coexistence. With a united front, certainly, we can develop Oti Boateng Senior High School (OBOSS).

Without unity and peaceful coexistence, the Oti Boateng Old Students’ Association (OBOSA) cannot experience any meaningful development, making it difficult for the association to deliver the School Support Project Agenda.

We need to work closely together as one people from the same school in order to develop OBOSS.

To this end, I urge members of OBOSA not to sit on the fence; instead, they should put their shoulders to the wheel to speed up the development and progress of the school by helping the management to succeed.

May this season be replete with light and great joy for you and your families.

From the President and his executives, we say a very happy Christmas to all OBOSA members, OBOSS students and management.

Signed

Ms Gifty Asabre

(National General Secretary- Oti Boateng Old Students’ Association)